Shriners Open offers $3 ticket special

Fans will have a limited opportunity purchase tickets to next week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament for just $3.

The tournament is offering admission to the grounds at TPC Summerlin and The Hill for just $3. The tickets are good for any single day of the four days of tournament play (Nov. 3-6) and there is a maximum purchase of six specially priced tickets per person.

The $3 tickets can only be ordered online for one day only — from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The web address to order is tinyurl.com/SHCOTickets.