Shriners Open officials working on long-term deal to keep PGA event in Las Vegas

Rod Pampling’s 32-foot victory-clinching putt might still be fresh in everyone’s mind. But those in charge of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open had begun working on next year’s event along with planning for the tournament’s future in Las Vegas long before Pampling won Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

The Shriners’ contract with the PGA Tour is up after next year’s event, scheduled for Nov. 2-5, 2017. Talks have been ongoing between the two sides on an extension. If they can come to terms and the Shriners’ 22-member board approves, Las Vegas will retain a PGA Tour event.

“It gets a little better each year,” said Gary Dunwoody, the tournament chairman. “I’ve seen a lot of changes, none of which I consider negative.

“If it were up to me, we’d be back. But I don’t get to make that decision. That’s up to the board. And I don’t want to speak for them because I don’t know what’s going on inside each person’s head. But we had 19 of our 22 board members at the tournament and they all enjoyed it.”

Adam Sperling, who is the executive director for the Shriners Open, said the dialogue has been good from both sides. He hopes a decision will be made by April when the board meets. But it could come as early as January.

“The good thing about contracts coming up is you get to re-examine everything and we get to look at what we need to have to be successful,” Sperling said. “But things have been trending upward since the Shriners took over operating it four years ago.”

Attendance has steadily improved each year. The tournament gets national television coverage on The Golf Channel. It has used several digital platforms to increase visibility. While the fields may not have a multitude of superstars, the golf has been exciting.

Pampling, who won with a score of 20-under-par 264, had shot an 11-under 60 during his opening round which tied the course record. He was in a neck-and-neck battle with Lucas Glover throughout most of Sunday’s final round before finally gaining some separation at the par-3 17th where he made par and Glover took bogey.

Patrick Lindsey, the tournament director whose responsibility is to get the best field possible, was very pleased with the way things went, both on the course and with the turnout. Last year’s event drew 37,500 for the week and Lindsey believed when the numbers for this year are recorded, daily attendance will be up from 2015.

“I felt we had a great week,” Lindsey said. “We had a great crowd on Sunday. I thought we made some pretty good steps toward the future.

“This is about the kids and what the Shriners Hospitals do and we’re getting their message out.”

In addition to getting players to come to Las Vegas, Lindsey has put together a strong local executive committee of businessmen who have brought in more sponsors and more money for the event.

“The community has accepted us more the last couple of years and that’s very important,” Dunwoody said. “You want to feel like you’re wanted and Las Vegas has done that for us. This is our home and if we continue the tournament, it will be here in Vegas.”

