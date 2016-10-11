Chicago Blackhawks betting favorite to win Stanley Cup

It’s a long way from mid-October to late June. But someone is going to be hoisting the Stanley Cup and the money seems to be on the Chicago Blackhawks.

As the NHL opens its regular season Wednesday, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook opened Chicago as a 6-1 favorite to win it all and the Blackhawks remain the choice at the same price.

“The Stanley Cup is so much about perception and who the public likes so they tend to bet teams that win,” said Ed Salmons, the race and sports manager at the Superbook.

For bettors and non-bettors, the NHL is two very different seasons. The regular season is a six-month marathon about jockeying for position for the postseason while the playoffs are two months of frenzied competition in the chase for the Cup. With that in mind, many hockey bettors look at wagering on the season total of points for long-term action rather than a Stanley Cup future bet.

The Westgate has numbers up for all 30 NHL teams with the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning having the largest numbers. The Caps’ total points are 106 1/2 while the Lightning’s are 105 1/2. The Blackhawks and Dallas Stars are next at 102 1/2 while the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins’ point total is 100 1/2, same as the St. Louis Blues.

At the low end of the spectrum, The Vancouver Canucks are projected to have just 77 points, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at 79. Wagers on both the over and under the totals are accepted at minus-110 either way.

Hockey handicapper Alex B. Smith of Alex B. Smith Sports thinks the Philadelphia Flyers are a team to watch during the regular season. The Westgate has the Flyers’ point total at 90 1/2.

“They’re a young team on the rise with a lot of talent,” Smith said of the Flyers. “They’re in a division where they can move up.”

Conversely, Smith believes the window on the New York Rangers is closing.

“They need to get younger and I’m worried about Henrik Lundqvist in goal,” Smith said of the Rangers, whose point total at the Westgate is 94 1/2.

In the West, Smith believes the Los Angeles Kings can bounce back and his sleeper pick is the Minnesota Wild.

“The Kings have everything in place to contend and they have won before,” Smith said of L.A., which ended its preseason last weekend with a pair of losses at T-Mobile Arena and have a regular-season point total of 98 1/2 at the Westgate. “With Minnesota, I love the move bringing Bruce Boudreau in as the coach and I think you’re going to see a big move forward by this team.”

The Wild, which has Las Vegas’ Jason Zucker on its roster, have a point total of 93.

Salmons said with Las Vegas joining the NHL next year, he expects to see an increase in the handle bet on hockey.

“We’ve started to see it increase the last couple of years,” Salmons said of action taken at the Westgate, which offers a 10-cent betting line like in baseball. “There’s definitely a big market for it and I think you’ll see more people betting hockey.”

