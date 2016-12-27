Las Vegas offers runners options for races during New Year’s weekend

For those looking to end 2016 with a race and start the new year with another, the options about in the Las Vegas Valley.

In Henderson, Cadence will host the last race of 2016 and first of 2017 in Las Vegas.

And at Kellogg-Zaher Park, Triple Dare Running Company also will have races on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Here’s four races in the area:

Resolution Run/Revolution Run

For the first time, Triple Dare Running Company will put on both races after purchasing the Resolution Run this year.

Race director Heidi Dove said the course is the same but they made many changes, including the medals, the shirt design and the logo.

“We’re kind of known for having a party running company,” Dove said. “We’re really loud. We have a lot of music, a lot of fun people so the races are always a lot of energy so I would say that’s different, too.”

The Resolution Run, which has drawn 400 people in the past, will likely have between 300-400 participants and will start at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Registration prices are $45 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K and $25 for the one-mile run.

The Revolution Run, which is new, will take place at noon on New Year’s Day and registration prices are the same.

“The times are so good that you can still go and have fun after the (Resolution Run) and then New Year’s Day, our run doesn’t start until noon, so people can sleep in,” she said.

Dove is expecting between 150-200 runners for the race.

Dove said the company likes to do triples — where people can earn medals for running three races within 24 hours — so they decided to do something similar by adding this race.

“I wanted people to be able to get multiple medals, especially people that were visiting from out of town because people like to collect medals,” she said.

Cadence Double Dash

Cadence will hold the Double Dash for the second time, offering the last race of 2016 and first of 2017.

The last 5k and one-mile fun walk will begin at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the first will start at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Both 5Ks together cost $45, while the first and last of the year are $35 each and the fun walk is $20.

“Last year we had 75 participants and I would say the majority of them, maybe all but 10 ran both races,” Cheryl Persinger, spokesperson for the LandWell Company, developer of Cadence, said.

This year, they’re hoping to increase the number of participants to 100, comprised of both Cadence residents and anyone else who is interested.

In between the races, runners can watch the fireworks on the Strip from Cadence’s Central Park and have some hot chocolate, coffee and hot food in a heated tent — a big addition from last year’s race.

They also had plenty of spectators who didn’t run last year, but just came to enjoy the fireworks.

“They can certainly join us in Central Park,” she said. “We have a family-friendly event so you can bring the kids out, watch the fireworks, take them home, take them back to bed right away if you want, or just hang out with us in a family-friendly environment, something a little less chaotic than maybe some of the other places that are holding New Year’s Eve events.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.