Mexico-Iceland match on pace to break Las Vegas’ soccer attendance record

Mexico’s Giovani dos Santos (10) scores a goal on a penalty kick against New Zealand in the first half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Watching are New Zealand’s Michael Boxall (5) and Deklan Wynne (3). (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Juan Carlos Osorio, manager of the Mexican national soccer team, during a news conference in the Strip View Pavilion at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Mexico will be playing Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 8, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Juan Carlos Osorio, manager of the Mexican national soccer team, demonstrates his soccer techniques during a news conference in the Strip View Pavilion at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Mexico will be playing Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 8, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Juan Carlos Osorio, manager of the Mexican national soccer team, during a news conference in the Strip View Pavilion at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Mexico will be playing Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 8, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Juan Carlos Osorio, manager of the Mexican national soccer team, during a news conference in the Strip View Pavilion at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Mexico will be playing Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 8, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Juan Carlos Osorio,left, manager of the Mexican national soccer team, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a news conference in the Strip View Pavilion at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Mexico will be playing Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 8, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Mexico-Iceland exhibition at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday is on pace to be the most attended Las Vegas soccer match.

More than 22,000 tickets have been sold so far, according to Gabriel Gabor, who represents Major League Soccer’s international communications. The current record is 29,152 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Santos Laguna 2-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2012.

“We are on our way to one of the largest soccer crowds in the history of the city,” Gabor said.

The Mexico men’s national soccer team has always been a popular draw on U.S. soil, and this will mark the nation’s first ever appearance in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s roster for Wednesday features seven players with World Cup experience, including notable stars Giovani dos Santos and Rafael Marquez. Mexico and Iceland are ranked 18th and 21st, respectively, on the FIFA world rankings.

Tickets can be purchased at UNLVtickets.com or Goldstar.com.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Hugo Gonzalez, Alfredo Talavera, Jesus Corona

Defenders: Hugo Ayala, Jorge Torres Nilo, Rafael Marquez, Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo, Oswaldo Alanis, Luis Reyes, Jurgen Damm, Raul Lopez

Midfielders: Jesus Molina, Jesus Duenas, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Erick Gutierrez

Forwards: Giovani dos Santos, Luis Montes, Angel Zaldivar, Alan Pulido, Hirving Lozano, Elias Hernandez

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Ingvar Jonsson, Frederik Schram

Defenders: Hallgrimur Jonasson, Kristinn Jonsson, Boovar Boovarsson, Orri Sigurour Omarsson, Vioar Ari Jonsson, Daniel Leo Gretarsson, Adam Orn Arnarson

Midfielders: Davio Por Vioarsson, Aron Siguroarson, Kristinn Steindorsson, Oliver Sigurjonsson, Kristinn Freyr Sigurosson, Tryggvi Haraldsson

Forwards: Aron Elis Prandarson, Kristjan Floki Finnbogason, Arni Vilhjalmsson

Head Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson

 