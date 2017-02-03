Mexico-Iceland match on pace to break Las Vegas’ soccer attendance record

The Mexico-Iceland exhibition at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday is on pace to be the most attended Las Vegas soccer match.

More than 22,000 tickets have been sold so far, according to Gabriel Gabor, who represents Major League Soccer’s international communications. The current record is 29,152 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Santos Laguna 2-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2012.

“We are on our way to one of the largest soccer crowds in the history of the city,” Gabor said.

The Mexico men’s national soccer team has always been a popular draw on U.S. soil, and this will mark the nation’s first ever appearance in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s roster for Wednesday features seven players with World Cup experience, including notable stars Giovani dos Santos and Rafael Marquez. Mexico and Iceland are ranked 18th and 21st, respectively, on the FIFA world rankings.

Tickets can be purchased at UNLVtickets.com or Goldstar.com.

