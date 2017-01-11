Mexico’s national soccer team eager for first match in Las Vegas

Officials from the Mexican men’s national soccer team stopped in Las Vegas on Tuesday for a news conference at the Thomas & Mack Center to promote Mexico’s friendly against Iceland next month.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio, the director of the national team Santiago Banos, and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman were in attendance to answer questions about the Feb. 8 match at Sam Boyd Stadium, which will be Mexico’s first appearance in Las Vegas.

“We are very pleased to be here and thrilled to be in Las Vegas,” said Osorio, who took over the selection squad 15 months ago. “I have never been to Las Vegas. I am impressed with the whole city, and I am very assured the game will be fantastic and we welcome all of you.”

Mexico, No. 18 in the FIFA rankings, will begin its 15th annual U.S. tour against No. 21 Iceland.

Osorio said he wanted the matchup with Iceland because the small nation has a similar style to New Zealand. Mexico will face New Zealand in June for the Confederations Cup.

“It’s a great opportunity to prepare for that tournament (in Russia) because we’re going to face New Zealand and many other top teams in June,” Osorio said. “Great opportunity for players to compete against that type of team. It will be a grand opportunity for everybody.”

The focus of the news conference didn’t last long on Iceland. Many Latino media outlets across the U.S. made the trip to speak to the two men in charge of the popular national squad.

El Tri received plenty of backlash after an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Chile in the quarterfinals of the Copa America in June.

“The page has turned a long time ago,” Osorio said of the defeat to Chile. “Big national teams have had its defeats like us, and it’s about learning, and I think that’s why we are getting good results. We think that Mexican soccer has gotten better, and we continue to go in that path.”

Goodman didn’t hesitate to mention her plans to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Las Vegas.

“I know we’re going to get the MLS here in a few years,” said Goodman, who wants the proposed franchise to play at Cashman Field. “(MLS) Commissioner Don Garber is very interested in our latest proposal, and he wants to see how our Mayor’s Cup (soccer tournament) does next month.”

