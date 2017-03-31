Cormier: I can win any way I choose to — VIDEO

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier insists that he’s capable of defeating Anthony Johnson in various ways at UFC 210. He already submitted Johnson at UFC 187 and says the only way ‘Rumble’ can topple him is by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, the return of light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones looms over the bout scheduled for Buffalo, New York’s KeyBank Center on Apr. 8, 2017. Both Cormier and Johnson said on Thursday’s media call that they aren’t focused on the former light heavyweight champion’s return ahead of their rematch.

