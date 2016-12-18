Faber ends career with win at UFC on Fox 22

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veteran Urijah Faber knocked around Brad Pickett for three rounds to win a unanimous decision in the last fight of his career in front of a fawning hometown crowd in the new Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

Michelle Waterson submitted local favorite Paige VanZant in the women’s strawweight main event of UFC on Fox 22.

Faber snapped a two-fight losing streak with the victory in the bantamweight bout.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I was trying not to watch all the buildup in the back, it was getting me emotional. So, I just turned my back to it and focused on the fight.

“I’ve got all sorts of stuff going on. I’m going to just enjoy this moment and the victory and I’ll wake up tomorrow and figure things out. That’s it.”

VanZant, a protege of Faber, was not as successful in the headlining spot. She was taken down early and couldn’t fight off Waterson’s rear-naked choke, eventually submitting to the maneuver at 3:22 of the opening round.

Another top prospect, welterweight Sage Northcutt, was submitted by Mickey Gall in the second round.

Gall knocked Northcutt down with a right hand and then finished him on the ground with a rear-naked choke.

Also, welterweight Mike Perry lost for the first time in his career when he dropped a unanimous decision to Alan Jouban.

