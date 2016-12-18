Faber ends career with win at UFC on Fox 22

CoveringTheCage
web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_031_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson enters the arena for the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout against Paige VanZant at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_032_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson before the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout against Paige VanZant at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_033_7616934.jpg
Paige VanZant, left, and Michelle Waterson face off before the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_034_7616934.jpg
Paige VanZant, left, exchanges kicks against Michelle Waterson in the women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_035_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson, right, throws a punch against Paige VanZant in the women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_036_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson, right, throws a punch against Paige VanZant in the women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_037_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson, left, battles against Paige VanZant in the women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_038_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson, right, submits Paige VanZant during the first round in the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Waterson won by way of submission in the first round. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_039_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson reacts after winning by way of submission in the first round against Paige VanZant during the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_040_7616934.jpg
Paige VanZant after losing by way of submission in the first round against Michelle Waterson during the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_041_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson reacts after winning by way of submission in the first round against Paige VanZant during the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_042_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson, right, celebrates after winning by way of submission in the first round against Paige VanZant during the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_043_7616934.jpg
Michelle Waterson leaves the octagon after winning by way of submission in the first round against Paige VanZant during the UFC Fight Night women’s strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_044_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber steps to the octagon for his last career fight against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_045_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, left, looks at his opponent Brad Pickett before the start of the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_046_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, right, kicks Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_047_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber looks as Brad Pickett drops to the ground after a punch in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_048_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, right, punches Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_049_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, top, battles Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_050_7616934.jpg
Brad Pickett walks to his corner between rounds in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout against Urijah Faber at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_051_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, right, throws a punch against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_052_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, right, takes down Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_053_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, right, battles Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_054_7616934.jpg
Brad Pickett, left, battles Urijah Faber in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_055_7616934.jpg
Brad Pickett, left, battles Urijah Faber in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_056_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber reacts after his fight against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

web1_mma-ufconfox22gamer_121716ev_057_7616934.jpg
Urijah Faber, left, is called the winner against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veteran Urijah Faber knocked around Brad Pickett for three rounds to win a unanimous decision in the last fight of his career in front of a fawning hometown crowd in the new Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

Michelle Waterson submitted local favorite Paige VanZant in the women’s strawweight main event of UFC on Fox 22.

Faber snapped a two-fight losing streak with the victory in the bantamweight bout.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I was trying not to watch all the buildup in the back, it was getting me emotional. So, I just turned my back to it and focused on the fight.

“I’ve got all sorts of stuff going on. I’m going to just enjoy this moment and the victory and I’ll wake up tomorrow and figure things out. That’s it.”

VanZant, a protege of Faber, was not as successful in the headlining spot. She was taken down early and couldn’t fight off Waterson’s rear-naked choke, eventually submitting to the maneuver at 3:22 of the opening round.

Another top prospect, welterweight Sage Northcutt, was submitted by Mickey Gall in the second round.

Gall knocked Northcutt down with a right hand and then finished him on the ground with a rear-naked choke.

Also, welterweight Mike Perry lost for the first time in his career when he dropped a unanimous decision to Alan Jouban.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 