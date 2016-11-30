Fighters’ association created for Mixed Martial Arts athletes

Several prominent fighters participated in a conference call Wednesday afternoon to announce the formation of a fighters’ association.

“We’re going to change the face of the entire industry and the sport today,” UFC veteran middleweight Tim Kennedy said.

Kennedy formally announced the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association, the latest in several attempts to organize professional fighters.

The difference between this group and several previous incarnations is the inclusion of current star fighters as part of the group.

In addition to Kennedy, former champions Cain Velasquez and TJ Dillashaw spoke on the call along with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and semi-retired superstar Georges St. Pierre.

“I’m one of the rare fighters who came out healthy and wealthy,” St. Pierre said. “I can’t say that about most of the guys. Most sports the split between promoter and athlete is around 50 percent. For us, it’s about 8 percent.

“Things have to change. The UFC without fighters is only three letters of the alphabet. I think it’s time for us to make our voice heard and make change happen.”

Fighter pay and total revenue have long been guarded industry secrets. UFC officials have insisted the revenue split is higher. Some previous estimates have put the number somewhere around 15 percent.

The five fighters on the call will be the voting members of the MMAAA.

Former Bellator MMA CEO Bjorn Rebney will be an advisor to the group, which he stressed will be a trade association and not a union.

Rebney said the group plans to pursue a financial settlement with the UFC over past revenue that will benefit past and present fighters, then negotiate deals that will bring the share of fighters’ revenue more in line with the nearly 50/50 split seen in other major sports and finally reach a collective bargaining agreement with the UFC.

“That one-sided system the UFC has in place and the new owners are trying to keep in place will get changed and changed immediately,” Kennedy said.

The Las Vegas-based UFC sold to Hollywood conglomerate WME-IMG in July for a reported $4 billion. UFC officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Cerrone and Dillashaw both expressed concern about potential backlash from the organization from their participation in the association.

“Years ago, if you’d have asked me to speak up I probably wouldn’t have for fear of being (punished),” Cerrone said. “There’s still fear, but it needs to be done.

”We’re putting ourselves out there. What’s going to happen? I have no idea. But we’re here.”

St. Pierre, who has announced a desire to return to fighting but is embroiled in a contract dispute with the UFC, said he has the benefit of having made enough money to not be worried about repercussions.

“Every time we go into a fight, we’re afraid,” he said. “But this is a different kind of fight. It’s time to step up and do the right thing. We should never be afraid to stand for what is virtuous.”

The fight may extend beyond the octagon. All of the fighters except for Cerrone are represented by top Hollywood firm Creative Artists Agency, a rival of WME-IMG.

Rebney made sure to point out MMAAA was separate from CAA, though he took several shots at WME-IMG throughout the conference call.

“CAA is not backing this venture, but let’s be super clear: They are supportive of the athletes because that’s what real agencies are supposed to do,” Rebney said.

Kennedy reiterated the project is only about what is best for the athletes.

“There’s nobody from CAA in this room right now,” he said. “This has nothing to do with anyone else besides the fighters.”

