Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey to appear on NBC’s ‘Blindspot’

LOS ANGELES — MMA fighter Ronda Rousey will appear on an upcoming episode of NBC’s “Blindspot” as a guest star.

Rousey will play Devon Penberthy, a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. Penberthy is described as a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon. She will appear in this season’s 20th episode.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “Blindspot,” is currently in its second season, averaging a 1.1 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.3 million total viewers.

Building on her success in mixed martial arts, Rousey has been branching out into a screen career in recent years with roles in films “The Expendables 3,” “Furious 7,” and the “Entourage” movie, as well as in Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.” She also hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year. She also signed last year to appear alongside Tina Fey in Universal Pictures’ comedy “Do Nothing Bitches,” from writer and “Saturday Night Live” vet Paula Pell. Rousey had also been previously set to star in a remake of “Roadhouse” at MGM.

Long the most dominant fighter in the UFC’s women’s circuit, Rousey has lost he last two fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, respectively.

Rousey has yet to announce if she will return to the cage but was in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada last weekend to support her boyfriend Travis Browne, who fought in UFC Fight Night 105. Rousey, however, was not at the arena to watch Browne.

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill contributed to this article.