Former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz to take on sea monsters next — VIDEO

Tito Ortiz plans to take on sea monsters next (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 7, 2012, file photo, Tito Ortiz gets cooled down after his fight with Forrest Griffin at their UFC 148 light heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

In this July 7, 2012, file photo, Tito Ortiz gets cools down after his fight with Forrest Griffin at their UFC 148 light heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (David Becker, File/AP)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Bellator MMA star Tito Ortiz retired from mixed martial arts following his win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 this January.

Since then, Ortiz has kept busy trying to grow some of his businesses in his hometown of Huntington Beach, Calif. He manages Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino and is also working on launching a TV series called ‘Tito Ortiz vs. Sea Monsters’.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 