Former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz to take on sea monsters next — VIDEO

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Bellator MMA star Tito Ortiz retired from mixed martial arts following his win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 this January.

Since then, Ortiz has kept busy trying to grow some of his businesses in his hometown of Huntington Beach, Calif. He manages Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino and is also working on launching a TV series called ‘Tito Ortiz vs. Sea Monsters’.

