Holly Holm, Derek Brunson still bothered by losses at UFC 208

While many fans who purchased UFC 208 on pay per view on Saturday have been trying to forget the disappointing card, at least two of the competitors aren’t ready to move on.

The organization’s first card in Brooklyn, New York, wasn’t particularly entertaining. Even UFC president Dana White called it “not one of our better events.”

What the card might be remembered for is the controversial outcomes of the final two fights.

After Anderson Silva picked up his first win since 2012 by taking a somewhat baffling decision over Derek Brunson, Germaine de Randamie captured the inaugural women’s featherweight title with a narrow decision over Holly Holm in a fight in which de Randamie somehow avoided a point deduction despite landing punches after the bell in two rounds.

Holm and Brunson are still frustrated by those outcomes. Holm is even prepared to challenge the result.

According to ESPN, Holm’s representatives have prepared a written appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission in hopes of forcing a review of the decision by referee Todd Anderson to not deduct a point from de Randamie for continuing the action past the bell in the second and third rounds.

Holm still believes she won the final three rounds and should have won the fight, but not much can be done about that.

An appeal based on the decision of a referee to not take away points is also considered a long shot to succeed. All three judges scored the bout 48-47 for de Randamie, so a point deduction could have had a major impact on the outcome.

Holm, who has lost three straight fights since a historic knockout of Ronda Rousey, has requested a rematch. De Randamie also has said a rematch should be booked to eliminate any controversy.

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is hoping for a reprieve from USADA in her anti-doping case, which would allow her to fight de Randamie for the belt. Should Justino be suspended, a rematch between Holm and de Randamie becomes more likely.

Brunson is still fuming about the decision going against him, but indicated late Wednesday he will not file a formal appeal.

“I’m not appealing my fight against Anderson Silva,” he wrote. “I’m more worried about getting another fight booked.”

Just don’t tell him to move on from the disappointment of losing to one of the best fighters in UFC history. Brunson despises the phrase.

“To those who say move on,” Brunson wrote in a Facebook post, “Leave your house unlocked and let someone come in and take whatever they want. Don’t file a police report, move on cause it happened. Don’t be a poor sport, people get robbed all the time. One more let your wife or gf have an affair, suck it up the same day crybaby: It happens. Stop bringing it up, move on. I think you got my point by now.”

Brunson believes he did enough to beat Silva, the longtime middleweight champion. He thinks Silva got the benefit of the doubt because of his name.

“Fighting Anderson Silva was a signature and career-defining moment that was stolen from me,” Brunson wrote.

Brunson said he’s been hearing another phrase since Saturday that might bother him more than “move on.”

“Never leave to judges,” Brunson mocked. “That’s what judges are for. Otherwise make it a fight to finish or someone quits. Dumbest statement ever. Nineteen of 23 media outlets had me winning, including Dana, who said it on an interview after the fight.

“I clearly won 29-28, some may say 30-27, but for sure 29-28. I lost a win, money and a career-defining (moment) over a legend. Don’t ask me anymore about the fight I’m done talking about it. On to the next!”

