Las Vegan Kevin Lee set for first UFC main event

Las Vegan Kevin Lee will fight in a UFC main event for the first time when he meets Michael Chiesa in a lightweight bout on June 25 in Oklahoma City, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

UFC Fight Night 112 will be the UFC’s second event in Oklahoma City and first since 2009.

Lee has won four consecutive fights and eight of his last nine. The 24-year-old is coming off a second-round submission win over Francisco Trinaldo in Brazil on March 11.

Chiesa has won three straight fights, though he has been out of action since a submission win over Beneil Dariush in April 2016.

The event, which will air on Fox Sports 1, also includes a featherweight bout between BJ Penn and Dennis Siver. Johny Hendricks will also meet Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout.

