Las Vegan Roy Nelson booked on UFC on Fox 24 card in Kansas City

Las Vegan Roy Nelson will return to action against Alexander Volkov in Kansas City, Mo., on April 15, the Review-Journal has confirmed.

The heavyweight bout will be a part of the UFC on Fox 24 card.

Nelson is coming off a knockout win over Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in September. The 40-year-old Cimarron-Memorial graduate has won two of his last three fights.

He received a suspension for making contact with referee John McCarthy after the fight. Nelson was upset at McCarthy for taking too long to stop the fight and forcing him to inflict more damage on his friend Silva than he thought was necessary.

Volkov won a split decision over Timothy Johnson in his UFC debut in December. He has won three straight fights and eight of his last 10 overall.

UFC on Fox 24 is headlined by a flyweight title bout between Wilson Reis and champion Demetrious Johnson.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.