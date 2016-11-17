McGregor calls Mayweather ‘afraid,’ demands $100M for boxing showdown

Fresh off his latest triumph, UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to call out boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and attempt to lure him into a bout.

McGregor called Mayweather “afraid” and demanded $100 million for a showdown between the two during an appearance in a New York nightclub on Tuesday.

“As far as real fighting — true, pure unarmed combat — Floyd don’t want none of this,” McGregor said, in a video published by TMZ. “I want the $100 million cash to fight him in boxing rules because he’s afraid of a real fight.”

Talk of a possible fight between the two headliners of their sport picked up steam in the spring with both stoking the idea.

But in more recent days, Mayweather has dismissed the notion.

The 39-year-old Mayweather retired in September of 2015 after accumulating a 49-0 record during a 19-year career that produced world titles in five weight divisions and earnings in excess of $800 million.

McGregor is flying high after last week’s knockout win over Eddie Alvarez.

The victory made the 28-year-old a titleholder of two UFC belts.