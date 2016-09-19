Michael Johnson proves his point in UFC Fight Night 94

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson knew he had something to prove when he fought Dustin Poirier on Saturday night in Hidalgo, Texas.

After two consecutive losses and more than nine months out of action as he healed from surgery on his shoulder, Johnson knew another loss could drop him completely off the radar in one of the organization’s deepest divisions.

He doesn’t need to worry about that after ending Poirier’s four-fight winning streak with a spectacular first-round knockout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 94.

“That felt good,” he said with a smile at the post-fight news conference after knocking Poirier out in just 1:35. “My back was against the wall and I had to fight my way off of it. I still feel like my back’s against the wall so my next victim still has to deal with that.”

Johnson hopes that can happen soon.

“I want to fight again before the year’s over,” he said. “I was on a big layoff and in this sport, it’s out of sight, out of mind. I want to keep this train going and I want to get paid. I want that title and I want those paychecks. I’m ready to get it going again.”

He will have options. Immediately after the fight, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis said on Twitter he would be interested in fighting Johnson.

Johnson said that would work for him, but he would take anyone who could help him get back in title contention.

Not everything went great for Johnson on Saturday. He did face criticism for taunting Poirier after the knockout.

There had been a significant amount of animosity between the two at weigh-ins on Friday and they train at rival gyms in south Florida that have a history of bad blood.

Still, Johnson regretted his actions.

“After the fight, I stood over him and mouthed some things to him but that’s not me. I apologized to him and hopefully we can be cordial in the future,” he said. “He called me a nobody and he just got beat by a nobody. That was a humbling defeat for him, I hope.”

WOODLEY SET

When Tyron Woodley won the UFC welterweight belt with a knockout of Robbie Lawler in July, he immediately said he wanted to eschew a fight with top contender Stephen Thompson in favor of potential big-money matchups with either Nick Diaz or Georges St. Pierre.

He won’t get his wish.

Woodley confirmed Friday he would defend the title against Thompson on the UFC 205 card at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12.

Thompson has earned the spot as the top contender in the 170-pound division with seven straight wins, including four by knockout.

Still, he doesn’t have the name recognition or star power as longtime stars Diaz or St. Pierre. Woodley said he wanted to take full advantage of holding the belt by taking on one of those guys who would guarantee a big payday.

Instead, he has agreed to take on Thompson as part of the UFC’s first card in Madison Square Garden.

Woodley announced the bout during an appearance on the Fox Sports 1 weigh-in show in advance of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 94 card in Hidalgo, Texas.

“I’ve got some big news for you guys,” Woodley said. “I’ll be taking on Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in New York City, Nov. 12, UFC 205, Madison Square Garden.”

Woodley has won his last three fights, capped by the first-round knockout of Lawler.

The bout is not expected to serve as the main event for UFC 205 as officials are still believed to be working towards booking featherweight champion Conor McGregor in a bout against lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez.

A welterweight bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Kelvin Gastelum is expected on the card, along with a matchup of middleweight contenders Chris Weidman and Yoel Romero.

‘CYBORG’ RETURNS SATURDAY

Cris “Cyborg” Justino will fight in the UFC for the second time when she headlines an event in Brasilia, Brazil, in a 140-pound catchweight bout against newcomer Lina Lansberg on Fox Sports 1.

Justino has long been considered the best female fighter outside the UFC, but insists she can’t make the 135-pound limit in order to compete in the organization’s largest weight class so she is currently limited to catchweight fights instead of pursuing a title.

She did make 140 pounds in May for her UFC debut and knocked out Lesilie Smith in 1:21. Justino said on Monday’s edition of “The MMA Hour” she is currently 165 pounds and will need to drop 24 pounds before weigh-ins on Friday.

UFC Fight Night 95 also includes a featherweight bout between Phillipe Nover and former bantamweight champion Renan Barao and a heavyweight matchup pitting Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva against Las Vegan Roy Nelson.

