MMA fighter Anthony Njokuani returns to his Muay Thai roots at Lion Fight 34 — VIDEO

After spending the past 13 years fighting professionally in mixed martial arts, Anthony Njokuani will return to his roots at Lion Fight 34 in Las Vegas. Njokuani has fought for World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and the UFC, but began his combat sports career in Muay Thai. He’ll challenge Australia’s Chris Harrington at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Feb. 3rd.

Training out of One Kick’s Gym in Las Vegas, Njokuani is excited to do battle on his home turf and doesn’t think Harrington will present much of a challenge.

At 36-years-old, Njokuani says he isn’t ready to step away from competing just yet. Before he retires, he wants to fight on the same card with his brother Chidi, who competes with Bellator MMA.