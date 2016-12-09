NAC won’t impose additional sanctions on UFC’s Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones won’t face any additional sanction on top of the 1-year ban he was handed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency last month.

Jones has reached an agreement with the Nevada Athletic Commission to serve a 1-year suspension concurrent to the USADA ban. The Review-Journal confirmed an MMAFighting.com report with sources close to the commission.

Jones was removed from a scheduled bout at UFC 200 in July just days before he was to challenge Daniel Cormier in the main event because of an out-of-competition test that showed the presence of two banned substances.

An arbitration panel accepted Jones’ explanation that an off-brand sexual enhancement pill was tainted, a claim USADA independently verified, but still upheld the penalty due to behavior the panel deemed reckless.

USADA is the independent administrator of the UFC’s anti-doping program. Jones was the first fighter to challenge a sanction through the appeals process.

Jones also faced sanctions from the NAC because the fight was scheduled to take place in Nevada. He was schedule to appear at a commission meeting Dec. 15 for a disciplinary hearing, but the settlement will make that appearance largely administrative.

The suspension will run through July 6 .

