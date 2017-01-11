Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc aims to be Combate Americas’ atomweight champ — VIDEO

Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc says she’s encouraged by the Combate Americas’ dedication to grow its women’s divisions. Her goal is to become a champion of their 105-pound division. She also explains what competing on the Latino MMA promotion’s first fight card in Mexico means to her.

Fighting out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nicdali talks about her return to competition after a 10-month hiatus, what she has worked on with coach Robert Follis, and why she has her sights set on a rematch with Kyra Batara.

On Jan. 19th, Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc will face Lisbeth Lopez Silva in the co-main event of Combate Americas 10. The fight card, which will air in its entirety on UFC Fight Pass, will be the first of the MMA promotion’s to take place in Mexico City, Mexico.

Check out the video above.

