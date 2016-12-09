Preview capsules for Saturday’s UFC 206 in Toronto

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 206 card at Air Canada Centre in Toronto:

Max Holloway (16-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (19-5)

Class: For interim featherweight title if Holloway wins

Line: Holloway -215

StoryLine: This went from a headliner that was being discussed as a matchup of two of the most explosive, athletic strikers in the organization to one where far too much of the focus is on what a win for each fighter. Because Pettis missed weight, he’s no longer eligible to claim the interim title. Holloway can still win it with a victory. Once they step in the cage, that stuff should quickly be forgotten. Pettis is still the flashy striker with slick ground skills that rose up the ranks to become lightweight champion. Holloway is very similar, but has the confidence of a nine-fight winning streak. Pettis is more than capable of winning and represents great value at this price, but there might be too much going on in his life at the moment. Between the recent acts of vandalism and theft at his home and the weight-cutting fiasco, Holloway should have an edge in the mental game.

Pick: Holloway by decision

Donald Cerrone (31-7, 1 No Contest) vs. Matt Brown (22-15)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Cerrone -275

Storyline: Two of the most durable veterans in the organization, Brown and Cerrone have been knocked out a combined three times in 76 combined fights. It will be difficult for that total to increase, but it won’t be for lack of trying. Brown and Cerrone are both aggressive by nature and there should be action from the opening bell. They have also trained together in the past and there is some animosity that could add to the aggression. Despite the wild reputation, Cerrone is actually a strong technical striker. Brown is more wild, though he should have an edge if the fight hits the mat. While Brown had a nice run over the last several years, his age appears to have started to take a toll. After seven straight wins, he has dropped four of his last five.

Pick: Cerrone by decision

Cub Swanson (23-7) vs. Dooho Choi (14-1)

Class: Featherweight

Line: Choi -220

Storyline: Choi has burst onto the scene with three straight first-round knockouts since signing with the UFC. While Swanson represents a big step up in competition, Choi’s power is a rare commodity in this weight class. Swanson does train at a great camp and spends a great deal of time sparring with high-level professional boxers, so his defensive skills should pose a challenge for Choi. Eventually, Choi’s pressure and power may prove to be just a bit too much. Choi is a star in the making and this will be his biggest stage to date. Expect him to take advantage.

Pick: Choi by second-round knockout

Tim Kennedy (18-5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (13-2)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Kennedy -140

Storyline: Gastelum is younger, faster and more talented. It would be difficult to make a case for Kennedy in any of those categories. So why is Kennedy favored? First, he will be the bigger fighter when the bell rings. After missing weight several times at welterweight, Gastelum is once again moving back up to 185 pounds. Kennedy is also a sensational grappler who is an Army Ranger and as tough as it gets in the cage. All of that may not matter. Gastelum is progressing at a high rate and looked spectacular in picking apart former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks in July. If he continues to use his jab as effectively as he did against Hendricks, Kennedy could be in a world of hurt. Gastelum’s wrestling base should enable him to keep the fight standing, though he has shown a vulnerability to takedowns in the clinch, a specialty of Kennedy. Gastelum is on the rise, however, and Kennedy hasn’t fought in more than two years.

Pick: Gastelum by third-round knockout

Jordan Mein (29-10) vs. Emil Meek (8-2-1, 1 No Contest)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Mein -160

Storyline: Mein is a very technical striker who can wear opponents down with shots to both the head and body. He walked away from the sport in mid-2015 and planned on retiring, only to feel the itch to return after a little more than a year away. He makes his return against a powerful European who will make his UFC debut. While Mein is a finesse fighter, Meek is all strength. Everything he does in the cage appears to be in pursuit of a knockout. Mein should be able to avoid the early onslaught and wear Meek down as the fight progresses. Mein’s body shots could go a long way toward slowing Meek down and serve him well in the latter stages of the bout. While it may not factor in the fight, Meek suffered a big loss on Friday. The athletic commission in Ontario ruled he would have to shave off his trademark beard to comply with local rules.

Pick: Mein by decision