Preview capsules for UFC 207 main card

UFC 207 MATCHUPS

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Friday’s UFC 207 card at T-Mobile Arena:

Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1)

· Class: For Nunes’ women’s bantamweight title

· Line: Rousey -140

· Storyline: She’s back. The two-word tagline has been used to sell the event, but the question that will be answered once the bell ring is just as simple: Is she? Rousey’s media blackout has prompted a great deal of discussion about her mindset headed into her return bout more than a year after she last competed in the octagon and walked out with her first career loss. At her best, Rousey is phenomenal. She is brutal in the clinch and lethal on the mat. Her aggressive style has left opponents dazed and damaged, but it also led to her downfall against Holm. The former world champion boxer stayed patient and picked Rousey apart as Rousey never altered her approach and paid the ultimate price when she was knocked out and had her aura of invincibility shattered. Nunes is capable of duplicating the feat, although her aggressive striking style isn’t as well-suited to counteract Rousey’s strengths as Holm’s patient approach. Nunes should look to make Rousey chase her and see if Rousey learned from her loss. Nunes hits very hard and will test Rousey’s chin, but she has been known to fatigue quickly in fights and being on such a big stage won’t help in that regard. Rousey appears to be in terrific shape and insists her solitary focus has been on this fight. Rousey is admittedly stubborn and may want to show she’s not afraid of a striking battle. That would be a massive mistake. If she can close distance intelligently and pursues the path of least resistance, Rousey should return to her winning ways. For bettors, Rousey carries great value. If this fight was booked 13 months ago, she would be laying a massive price.

· Pick: Rousey by second-round submission

Dominick Cruz (22-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (10-0)

· Class: Bantamweight

· Line: Cruz -210

· Storyline: There’s not a whole lot of mystery to this fight. Cruz is the best in the business at using his movement to not only make himself difficult to hit, but also disguise his various attacks. He confounds and frustrates opponents into making mistakes and rarely misses an opportunity to take advantage. Garbrandt may be the most powerful striker in the division. While Cruz has ruled the UFC’s bantamweight division since its inception, he has rarely encountered a challenger with the type of one-punch power Garbrandt has in his hands. It’s a much more dangerous fight for Cruz than it appears, but he seems to have won the mental game already. Garbrandt has been visibly flustered by some of their verbal exchanges during a very contentious buildup to the fight. Look for Cruz to force Garbrandt to over-commit to his shots early and pepper him from the outside before shooting for takedowns and wearing him down on the ground. Garbrandt has all the skills to be the champion one day, but Cruz isn’t ready to give up the title just yet.

· Pick: Cruz by decision

T.J. Dillashaw (14-3) vs. John Lineker (29-7)

· Class: Bantamweight

· Line: Dillashaw -230

· Storyline: Lineker is a brawler, pure and simple. He throws caution to the wind from bell to bell and rarely concerns himself with defense or scorecards. Dillashaw is a much more polished fighter, a style that carried him to the bantamweight title and nearly carried him to a victory over Cruz in January. Under normal circumstances, it might be fairly easy to choose Dillashaw to ride his more refined skillset to a victory and a probable title shot. Dillashaw, however, has been vocal about his frustration in being passed over by Garbrandt for the shot at the belt. Lineker is not the kind of guy one can afford to lose focus on. Not only does he possess vicious knockout power, he works the body incredibly well. Lineker is on a six-fight winning streak, including four straight victories since moving back to bantamweight.

· Pick: Lineker by second-round knockout

Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 No Contest) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

· Class: Welterweight

· Line: Kim -140

· Storyline: Kim is an incredibly strong and durable veteran who hasn’t fought in more than a year and always seems to be forgotten about in the welterweight picture. He has won six of his last seven fights overall and recorded finishes in his last four victories. Saffiedine is a skilled kickboxer, but has struggled to find consistency at the highest levels of the sport. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion had won seven of eight fights when he joined the UFC, but has alternated wins and losses in his four appearances in the organization. Saffiedine is coming off a disappointing loss to Rick Story where Story employed a similar gameplan to what Kim is likely to use, forcing his way in close and not allowing Saffiedine to fight in kickboxing range. A repeat is very possible

· Pick: Kim by decision

Louis Smolka (11-2) vs. Ray Borg (9-2)

· Class: Flyweight

· Line: Borg -130

· Storyline: This a very intriguing matchup of young, exciting grapplers who suffered recent setbacks to derail their momentum. Smolka had won four straight before a surprising loss to late-replacement Brandon Moreno in October, while Borg had his three-fight winning streak halted by veteran Justin Scoggins in February. The winner will regain momentum in a division desperate for young stars. While both fighters are highly skilled on the ground, Smolka has the height and reach advantage and should probably try his best to keep Borg on the outside. If Borg can get inside, Smolka may not be able to stay off his back for very long. This one could feature some fun scrambles, but it may also become a standup battle as both fighters try to avoid their opponent’s strength.

· Pick: Smolka by decision

