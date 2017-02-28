RJ’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 209 — VIDEO

Editors note: Adam Hill and Heidi Fang host a live video chat on the Review-Journal’s Covering The Cage Facebook page every Tuesday at Noon.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly live video update on all things MMA and UFC.

This week we previewed UFC 209 which is set for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The UFC 209 main card includes a welterweight rematch between Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and a interim lightweight title bout between Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson.

Watch the full video below.

Follow Covering The Cage on Facebook and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.