Ronda Rousey breaks post-UFC 207 silence with inspirational quote Instagram

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has yet to speak publicly about her Dec. 30 loss to Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile Arena outside of a brief statement issued the following day.

She did finally return to her favorite social media platform on Monday.

Rousey took to Instagram and posted a quote from author J.K. Rowling.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the quote read.

Rousey suffered a second-consecutive knockout loss when she was finished by Nunes in just 48 seconds.

She has not indicated whether she intends to continue fighting.

