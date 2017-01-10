CoveringTheCage
Ronda Rousey breaks post-UFC 207 silence with inspirational quote Instagram

Ronda Rousey attends the ceremonial UFC 207 weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey will fight Amanda Nunes Saturday for the bantamweight title. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has yet to speak publicly about her Dec. 30 loss to Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile Arena outside of a brief statement issued the following day.

She did finally return to her favorite social media platform on Monday.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the quote read.

Rousey suffered a second-consecutive knockout loss when she was finished by Nunes in just 48 seconds.

She has not indicated whether she intends to continue fighting.

