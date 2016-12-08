Ronda Rousey tunes out critics in new UFC 207 promo

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has heard all the critics.

Now it’s time to prove them all wrong.

That’s the theme of a new promo for her Dec. 30 title fight against champion Amanda Nunes, released by the organization through TMZ on Wednesday night.

Rousey has not competed since losing her title when she suffered the first loss of her career against Holly Holm in November 2015.

In the new promo, Rousey is walking through her Los Angeles home as she sees and hears media clips discussing her loss and potential comeback.

She shuts off the television and heads to the gym in Glendale, California, where she begins training.

The bout will headline UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.