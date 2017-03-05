Tyron Woodley retains UFC title with majority decision

CoveringTheCage
Posted Updated 

Tyron Woodley of the United States, above, takes Stephen Thompson of the United States to the mat during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia defeats Paul Craig of Scotland in a first round TKO in their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia celebrates after defeating Paul Craig of Scotland in a first round TKO in their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia, right, lands a right against Paul Craig of Scotland during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia, above, right, keeps Paul Craig of Scotland against the cage during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Paul Craig of Scotland, right, kicks Tyson Pedro of Australia during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia, right, hits Paul Craig of Scotland during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyson Pedro of Australia, above, brings Paul Craig of Scotland to the mat during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States celebrates his 3rd round TKO win over Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia in their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States, left, defeats Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia in a 3rd round TKO in their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia, above, fights Darren Elkins of the United States during their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States, left, fights Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia during their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States, left, defeats Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia in a 3rd round TKO in their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States, right, grapples on the mat with Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia during their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia, left, takes a hit from Darren Elkins of the United States during their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia, above, strikes Darren Elkins of the United States during their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Darren Elkins of the United States, left, defeats Mirsad Bektic of Bosnia in a 3rd round TKO in their featherweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cynthia Calvillo of the United States celebrates her defeat over Amanda Cooper of the United States with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cynthia Calvillo of the United States defeats Amanda Cooper of the United States with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Amanda Cooper of the United States tries to escape a rear-naked choke from Cynthia Calvillo of the United States during their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Calvillo defeated Cooper in a first round submission. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cynthia Calvillo of the United States, left, and Amanda Cooper of the United States fall to the mat during their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Calvillo defeated Cooper in a first round submission. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Amanda Cooper of the United States, left, fights Cynthia Calvillo of the United States during their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Calvillo defeated Cooper in a first round submission. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Amanda Cooper of the United States, left, fights Cynthia Calvillo of the United States during their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Calvillo defeated Cooper in a first round submission. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Amanda Cooper of the United States, left, hits Cynthia Calvillo of the United States during their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Calvillo defeated Cooper in a first round submission. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alistair Overeem of England celebrates his knockout win over Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Hunt of New Zealand falls to the ground after getting knocked out by Alistair Overeem of England in the third round of during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Hunt of New Zealand falls to the ground after getting knocked out by Alistair Overeem of England in the third round of during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alistair Overeem of England, left, knocks out Mark Hunt of New Zealand with a knee to the head in the third round of during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alistair Overeem of England, left, fights Mark Hunt of New Zealand during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Overeem defeated Hunt via KO in round 3. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alistair Overeem of England, left, knees Mark Hunt of New Zealand during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Overeem defeated Hunt via KO in round 3. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alistair Overeem of England, left, kicks Mark Hunt of New Zealand during their heavyweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Overeem defeated Hunt via KO in round 3. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Kelly of Australia, left, celebrates his split decision win over Rashad Evans of the United States in their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Kelly of Australia, left, fights Rashad Evans of the United States during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Kelly of Australia, left, fights Rashad Evans of the United States during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rashad Evans of the United States, left, fights Daniel Kelly of Australia during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rashad Evans of the United States, left, fights Daniel Kelly of Australia during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Kelly of Australia, right, takes Rashad Evans of the United States to the mat during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rashad Evans of the United States lands a right against Daniel Kelly of Australia during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Kelly of Australia, right, takes Rashad Evans of the United States to the mat during their middleweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kelly defeated Evans via split decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden celebrates after defeating Lando Vannata of the United States in their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, left, fights Lando Vannata of the United States during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, right, fights Lando Vannata of the United States during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lando Vannata of the United States takes an elbow from David Teymur of Sweden during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, right, keeps Lando Vannata of the United States against the cage during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, right, lands a punch against Lando Vannata of the United States during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, right, lands a kick against Lando Vannata of the United States during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Teymur of Sweden, left, fights Lando Vannata of the United States during their lightweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Teymur defeated Vannata via unanimous decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States leaves the octagon after defeating Stephen Thompson of the United States via majority decision in their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States leaves the octagon after defeating Stephen Thompson of the United States via majority decision in their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, knocks Stephen Thompson of the United States to the mat during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stephen Thompson of the United States lands a kick against Tyron Woodley of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States takes a hit from Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, right, takes Stephen Thompson of the United States to the mat during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, takes a hit from Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, right, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, right, keeps Stephen Thompson of the United States on the mat during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, right, grabs Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tyron Woodley of the United States, left, fights Stephen Thompson of the United States during their welterweight title bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Woodley defeated Thompson via majority decision. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spent about 90 seconds of a 25-minute fight aggressively attacking challenger Stephen Thompson on Saturday night.

It proved enough for him to retain his belt in the main event of UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.

Woodley was awarded a majority decision by the three judges. Though the scorecards looked similar to when they fought to a majority draw in November, the action was a stark contrast from the action-packed bout in New York.

Woodley spent the first rounds circling around with his back to the cage. Thompson, wary of Woodley’s right hand and explosive takedowns, sporadically engaged.

The champion opened the third round with a takedown in the middle of the cage with the boos in the arena turning to a rhythmic plea to “fight.”

Woodley controlled the action on the mat for the first half of the third round, only to revert back to fighting with his back against the cage until the final minute of the fight.

Most of the action took place in the final 30 seconds of the fifth round. Woodley exploded forward with a flurry of punches that almost stopped Thompson.

That was enough for the judges.

“When you fight someone for the second time it’s like a chess match, you don’t want to give up anything,” Woodley said over thunderous boos from the crowd after the scores were read. “It wasn’t the most exciting fight like you guys were used to the last time. Sometimes chess is move by move.”

Woodley won 48-47 on two scorecards, with the third a 47-47 draw. The Review-Journal scored the fight 48-47 for Thompson.

“I had to play it smart,” Thompson said. “I thought I had it. I thought I landed more of the strikes, but you can’t leave it in the judges’ hands.”

Woodley was awarded the second round on both of the scorecards he won. He was given a 10-8 fifth round on the card that ruled a draw.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

 