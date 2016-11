UFC officials announced two more events for Las Vegas in early 2017 on Wednesday night.

A Fight Night event will take place on Friday, March 3. A major pay-per-view event, UFC 210, is scheduled for the following night. No fights have been announced for either card.

Both fight cards will take place at T-Mobile Arena, which also will host UFC 207 on Dec. 30.

