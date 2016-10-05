UFC middleweight Josh Samman dead at 28

UFC middleweight Josh Samman died Wednesday in a Florida hospital at the age of 28, the Broward County coroner’s office confirmed.

He had been in a coma since Thursday night when a friend discovered Samman and his friend Troy Kirkingburg unresponsive in their apartment.

Kirkingburg, who was also 28, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Tallahassee Democrat first reported Samman had died Wednesday morning after he had been moved to hospice late Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Hollywood, Florida, police department, officers were called to the scene on “a call of a possible drug overdose.” Foul play is not suspected.

The official cause of death is not yet known, pending an autopsy. The president of AMR Group, which managed Samman, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the fighter had died at 7:20 a.m.

“The family asks that Josh’s privacy be respected and that everyone continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Gary Ibarra stated.

Samman detailed his history of drug abuse and personal struggles in his 2016 autobiography, “The Housekeeper: Love, Death and Prizefighting.”

He competed on Season 17 of “The Ultimate Fighter” and made his official debut in the organization in April 2013, knocking out Kevin Casey.

Samman was out of action for more than 18 months after his debut as he dealt with the death of his girlfriend Hailey Bevis, who died in a car accident in August 2013 as she and Samman were texting each other.

He spoke often of the guilt he felt for her death.

Samman returned to competition with a knockout of Eddie Gordon in December 2014 and then submitted Caio Magalhaes in July 2015.

He dropped his last two fights, including a knockout loss to Tim Boetsch in July. Samman was scheduled to fight on the UFC Fight Night 102 card in Albany, New York, on Dec. 9.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj