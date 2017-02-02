UFC’s Bermudez: I think ring rust is a real thing

UFC featherweight Dennis Bermudez will welcome Chan Sung Jung back to competition in the main event of UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston on Feb. 4, 2017. Bermudez, who has been in Houston promoting his fight during the Super Bowl 51 festivities, said he believes ring rust is a real thing that affects fighters.

In October 2014, ‘The Korean Zombie’ announced that he would have to step away from competing in mixed martial arts in order to begin his mandatory military service in his native South Korea. Jung hasn’t fought since losing his title bid to current UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 163 on Aug. 3, 2013.

Bermudez also discussed his desire to face the division’s interim champion Max Holloway, whether or not UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor would ever return to featherweight, the possibility Aldo puts his belt on the line any time soon and gave his pick for Super Bowl LI.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.