UFC star Conor McGregor set to challenge Nevada Athletic Commission sanction in court

Conor McGregor’s next fight in Nevada will likely be in a courtroom.

The UFC lightweight champion has petitioned for a judicial review of the penalty imposed against him by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

McGregor’s attorney’s filed the petition in district court last month, paying a fee of $270 to begin the process.

NAC executive director Bob Bennett is listed as a respondent, as well as the commission. Bennett declined comment on the case to the Review-Journal last week due to the pending litigation.

MMAJunkie.com first reported on the legal action.

McGregor was fined $75,000 and ordered to spend another $75,000 on production of an anti-bullying video for his role in a news conference melee back in August at the MGM Grand. McGregor and Nate Diaz, as well as their entourages, lobbed bottles and cans at each other in the presence of fans.

McGregor was also ordered to do 50 hours of community service. Diaz has yet to have his hearing with the NAC.

No hearing date has been scheduled on the matter.

In other NAC news, the Review-Journal confirmed the commission has reached an agreement with Nick Diaz to allow the UFC star to resume fighting and fight-related activities.

Diaz owed the state $100,000 from a fine levied in 2015 for a failed marijuana test.

He was unable to corner his brother Nate during the fight against McGregor in August because he had not yet paid the fine.

Diaz faced a Dec. 1 deadline to pay the balance. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and representatives with the commission declined comment.

He also served an 18-month suspension.

