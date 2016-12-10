CoveringTheCage
WSOF president Ray Sefo previews WSOF 34 set for NYC on New Year’s Eve

WSOF president Ray Sefo previews their New Year's Eve card in New York (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

World Series of Fighting president Ray Sefo previews the promotion's New Year's Eve fight card bound for New York City's Madison Square Garden. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Back in October, the World Series of Fighting opted to cancel their fight cards set for Nov. 12th and Dec. 3rd in order to create a mega-card for their first New York City event on New Year’s Eve. Four title fights are now lined up for WSOF 34, the promotion’s first card bound for The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

WSOF president Ray Sefo discusses the event and which title fight intrigues him the most. Sefo also talks about his recent induction to the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

The entire WSOF 34 fight card will be televised on NBC Sports Network on Dec. 31st. WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will put his belt on the line in the main event, but does not have an opponent yet. In the co-main event, WSOF welterweight champion and Las Vegas-based fighter Jon Fitch will defend his title against Jake Shields.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang @reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 