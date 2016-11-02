Las Vegas auto racing pioneer Mel Larson dies at age 87

They tell this story about Dale Earnhardt, how after he won the first of his seven NASCAR championships in 1980, he thought he should do something special to celebrate.

He wanted to go to Las Vegas.

So he called his friend Mel Larson at Circus Circus.

“Now this is a room for a champion,” Earnhardt was to have said as he stood on a giant bed with arms outstretched after Larson took care of the accommodations.

Mel Larson, the longtime and colorful Las Vegas hotel executive and auto racing enthusiast and one of the founders of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. He was 87.

“Mel was an icon in many areas,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement. “He was instrumental in getting LVMS built, but his reach goes far beyond that in Las Vegas. He was an original when it came to promotion, whether it was a race or stunt to get attention for one of the casinos he represented.

“He leaves behind a lasting legacy and will be missed by many. Our prayers are with his wife, Marilyn, and all of the people Mel has touched throughout the years.”

Larson was a 2008 inductee into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. He was born in Plymouth, Michigan, but moved to the Arizona desert after being discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He began driving racecars and promoting auto races during the 1950s.

He was a part-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor for several years and later served as the series’ public relations director.

Larson also was a major supporter of the legendary Mint 400 off-road race.

It was during this time he became friends with William Bennett, then general manager at Circus Circus. When Bennett purchased the hotel in 1974, he coaxed Larson into relocating to Las Vegas to become one of his corporate vice presidents.

Larson remained involved in auto racing for much of the next two decades.

His biggest contribution to the sport came after casino executive Richie Clyne bought old Las Vegas Speedway Park in 1989, which laid the groundwork for what would become Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was Larson who had flown Clyne out to the property in one of his helicopters and helped Clyne make the myriad business and other contacts that were required before ground was broken on LVMS.

When Clyne sold the sprawling facility to speedway magnate Bruton Smith, Larson also helped facilitate that deal. He and Smith were friends for close to 50 years.

