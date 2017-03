Take a look behind the scenes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the crew supporting NASCAR’s Kyle Larson, the driver of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 car, a Chevrolet.

Larson finished second in Sunday’s Kobalt 400. He also finished second in Saturday’s Xfinity race, the Sam’s Town 300.

Contact Rachel Aston at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.