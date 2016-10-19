Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding good action in the mornings and evenings. Boat anglers are having success for striped bass and black bass. Anchovies have been the bait of choice. Top-water lures such as shad-pattern Rapala’s and live bait also have been catching fish. Windy conditions associated with cooling weather patterns have created challenges for fishermen. Be sure to check the weather forecast before heading to the lake.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anchovies have been catching striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range. Deep-water fishing for large stripers is producing mixed results. One angler brought a large striper to the boat using a jig at about 60 feet deep. Black bass are hiding in the vegetation in coves between Willow Beach and Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN — Fishermen are finding small schools of striped bass below Davis Dam. One lucky angler reeled in a 29-pound channel catfish while casting from the shoreline below Casino Row. Rainbow trout were stocked this week. Good bait options include spinners, PowerBait, worms and flies. Stocked trout are helping to reduce the caddisfly population along the river. Catch-and-release fishing practices are encouraged.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Channel catfish are due to be stocked next week at the ponds at Floyd Lamb Park, Lorenzi Park, Sunset Park, Boulder City Park and Hafen Park in Mesquite. This will be the season’s last catfish plant. The Nevada Department of Wildlife rainbow trout stocking schedule has not been finalized, but plants should start within a few weeks.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Trout action has been good this past week following recent trout plants. Duck season is open, and tension has surfaced between hunters and anglers. Both groups are encouraged to be patient with each other and to keep in mind that Kirch is a multiple-use area. Water levels are good in most of the reservoirs and should continue to improve.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout action has picked up this past week, with fish taking the usual offerings — PowerBait, night crawlers and artificial flies. A few anglers recently found success with Mepp’s lures in red and white at the upper area, while a few fly-fishers caught bass and trout while working the tules on the south side.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — With water rising, trout action has picked up. Most anglers have been using PowerBait in rainbow, green or orange colorations. Night crawlers also have been productive for shore fishermen.