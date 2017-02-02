Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Fishing is good throughout the day. As daytime temperatures move toward 70 degrees, the action should move toward the mornings and evenings. The Las Vegas wash area remains good for stripers. The line sides are chasing shad. Look for black bass in pockets of vegetation near Callville Bay and Echo Bay. Night fishing will be more productive as the full moon starts to develop. As of Tuesday, the water level was at 1,086 feet.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striper action is good out of Willow Beach on the north end of the reservoir and near Davis Dam on the south. Anglers reportedly are catching striped bass in the 2- to 4-pound range. Anchovies generally are a productive striper bait, but shad and trout-imitating swimbaits also will catch these tasty fish. Personnel from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery plant trout every Friday at Willow Beach. As of Tuesday, the water elevation was at 643 feet.

LAUGHLIN — Stocked trout are making their way down the river from Davis Camp. The fish are taking rainbow-colored PowerBait. Three trout plants are slated for February. The marsh area around Big Bend has been good for catfish and striped bass. Be careful while you are out; look for water fluctuations and weather changes.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked rainbow trout in the ponds at Veterans Memorial Park, Floyd Lamb Park and Sunset Park, as well as Hafen Park in Mesquite. Rainbow-colored PowerBait and yellow Power Eggs have been catching the fish. Other options include night crawlers, spinners and small fly patterns. The NDOW reminds anglers to discard their unwanted fishing line and tackle in trash bins or monofilament recycling tubes.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice conditions remain unsafe for ice fishing and any human activity. While some water has been open, it is inaccessible for fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Favorable weather conditions have led to increased fishing activity. Anglers have found good fishing through the ice, with many limiting out in little time. Fish are averaging 11-13 inches and are taking the usual baits such as PowerBait and night crawlers. Contact the park at 775-962-5102 for current ice conditions.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Ice conditions are much improved. Ice is about 10-11 inches thick near the middle of the reservoir, but it is much thinner near the edges, measuring only about 3-4 inches. Anglers have found good action for rainbow trout while fishing with PowerBait and night crawlers. Contact the park at 775-962-5103 for current ice conditions.