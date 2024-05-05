Hill: After goalie switch, I’m done questioning Knights coach

Criticizing coaching decisions is a fun part of being a sports fan, but Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy showed that perhaps he knows what’s best for his team.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with players on a timeout against the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the best parts of being a sports fan is the ability to question the decision-making of the teams and coaches without any of the real consequences.

It’s a tremendous pastime.

But I’m going to make a declaration here right now that I will no longer question Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy.

I was stunned when he switched from goaltender Logan Thompson to Adin Hill, who had been sitting on the bench and would be entering a tense series completely cold. It was the kind of move that could easily backfire and have the sharks swarming with criticism.

But Hill was fine in Game 5 and unbelievable in Game 6, and the Knights will now get to try to extend their season with a Game 7 in Dallas.

Hill is obviously the likely starter. But if Cassidy starts Thompson, he probably has a reason.

Heck, if he decides to play no goalie, that’s probably the right decision.

There is no guarantee the Knights will win. Far from it, as they are an underdog.

But my bet is that any potential loss will not be due to a bad decision by Bruce Cassidy.

