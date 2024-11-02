Hill: Player offers innovative fix to NFL’s not-so-dynamic kickoff

The NFL’s new kickoff rule is likely to be back in some form, so it’s time to start thinking of new wrinkles — and maybe even a new name. Also, kudos to Lights FC.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) breaks away from Cleveland Browns cornerback Tony Brown II (38) as he returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., left, breaks free to run a kickoff return for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

It’s time we have another talk about the NFL’s so-called dynamic kickoff rule.

More data is still needed, but there have been some positives and some lessons learned from the past two months that could make it even better.

An NFL player even suggested an interesting twist on the rule that would introduce a great deal of strategy. More on that later.

The first conclusion is that the kickoff probably needs a new name. While the intent to make the play relevant again was good, it’s not fair to call it “dynamic” just yet.

Marketing isn’t my strong suit, but I’m guessing “slightly better than before but still looks silly and is greatly in need of some adjustments before we can start throwing around words like dynamic” kickoff rule probably won’t catch on, either.

Guess the name will have to be a work in progress.

Here to stay

But NFL fans should probably get used to the funky way teams line up for kickoffs, because the league released a key stat that signals its intent to keep the rule around in some form.

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the league had just one documented concussion on kickoffs. That’s down from eight last season and 20 in 2022.

The intent of the rule was to create more opportunities for teams to run back kicks while bringing the players closer together to limit the long run-ups to contact. That part of it does seem to be working, and that is what’s most important.

As far as actually generating more runbacks, the rule still leaves something to be desired.

Over that same six-week span, 32 percent of kicks were returned. While that represents a significant increase over the 22 percent from last season, it falls well short of the wild 55 percent number that was predicted when the league passed the rule.

While it was only passed for one season, commissioner Roger Goodell recently discussed the rule’s health and safety success while seemingly suggesting it is likely to be extended by the competition committee.

He also implied there is a strong chance touchbacks would be moved to the 35-yard line to further disincentivize teams that simply kick the ball through the end zone and take their chances on defense.

“I think that would be a game-changer right away,” Goodell said on NFL Network.

Yes, we know, Rog. That was a suggestion offered in this space before the season.

But after hearing the aforementioned idea from a player who preferred to keep his name off the proposal, there may be an even more intriguing solution.

Under this plan, a team’s first touchback of the game would go to the 30-yard line. A second touchback would come out to the 35. The next at the 40, and so on.

This would greatly discourage teams from kicking the ball into the end zone, especially early in the game so they can preserve the favorable touchbacks for later in the game if needed.

Anything that brings an additional element of strategy is a good thing., and this would definitely accomplish that while fostering more kickoff returns. Even a touchback then becomes an important play because it changes the complexion of kickoffs by that team for the rest of the game

It may be too much to ask for a league that is already a full year behind where it could have been just by putting touchbacks at the 35 in the first place, but this proposal is worth a discussion.

Something’s missing

The announcement last week of an unbelievable college basketball doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium was an exciting reminder that the Final Four is coming to Las Vegas in 2028.

But seeing a field of Arizona, Duke, Indiana and Kansas coming to Las Vegas in November 2027 had to be tough for longtime Las Vegans and old-school UNLV fans.

Those are some of the school’s biggest rivals from the glory days, and now they will be prominently featured to the nation just down the street from campus.

It would be nice for UNLV to be included in such events, but the Rebels just aren’t on that level at the moment.

Coach Kevin Kruger and company are tasked with getting them back in that conversation. Keeping guys like Dedan Thomas Jr. around can only help that mission.

Making history

Raiko Arozarena isn’t the most famous athlete in his family, but he deserves the spotlight this weekend.

The Lights FC goalkeeper, whose brother Randy plays outfield for the Mariners, was the hero Friday night as the USL side won its first-ever playoff game.

Arozarena recorded saves on the first three penalties taken by Sacramento Republic FC after the teams played to a scoreless draw.

He even got his hand on the fourth attempt and appeared to be upset at himself that he couldn’t find a way to keep it out of the goal.

It was an incredible performance and a major reason why the Lights have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

