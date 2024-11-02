Lights FC earns 1st playoff win in penalty shootout

Valentin Noel scored the decisive goal in the fifth shootout round as Lights FC won the first United Soccer League playoff match in its history Friday.

Lights, after hitting rock bottom, have first playoff berth in sight

Lights captain proud of path from England to Las Vegas: ‘I’m so happy’

Miami FC forward Isaac Zuleta defends while Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Valentin Noël (27) watches his pass during a soccer match at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valentin Noel scored the decisive goal in the fifth shootout round as Lights FC won the first United Soccer League playoff match in its seven-year history, edging Sacramento Republic FC 3-2 in a shootout after a scoreless draw through two overtime periods Friday.

The fourth-seeded Lights (14-10-11) advanced to a Western Conference semifinal next week against the winner of Sunday’s match pitting top-seeded New Mexico United (18-11-5) against No. 8 seed Phoenix Rising FC (11-14-9).

The fifth-seeded Republic (13-12-10) held an 11-6 edge in shots and matched the Lights’ two shots on goal through regulation. The Lights had edges of 7-4 in shots and 2-1 in shots on goal in the two 15-minute overtime periods.

Raiko Arozarena stopped Sacramento’s first three shootout attempts, and Republic goalkeeper Danny Vitiello denied the Lights’ first two tries before Coleman Gannon broke the stalemate.

The next four shootout attempts were successful, capped by Noel’s winner.