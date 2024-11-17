Lights’ breakthrough season ends with loss in conference finals

Lights FC’s best United Soccer League season in its seven-year existence came to a close Saturday in the Western Conference final against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lights FC’s best United Soccer League season in its seven-year existence ended Saturday in the Western Conference final with a 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The fourth-seeded Lights (15-11-11), in the playoffs for the first time, held edges of 13-7 in shots and 3-2 in shots on goal while possessing the ball for 70 percent of the match.

But Juan Tejada’s goal in the 38th minute stood as the winner as the second-seeded Switchbacks (18-12-7) advanced to the USL final next Saturday against Eastern Conference champion Rhode Island FC (15-7-15).

Fifth-seeded Rhode Island notched a 2-1 upset over the second-seeded Charleston Battery (20-7-10) in Charleston, South Carolina. Rhode Island held edges of 17-12 in shots and 7-3 in shots on goal.