54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Lights FC

Lights FC hire new coach after best season in team history

New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino poses at Cashman Field. (Lights FC)
New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino poses at Cashman Field. (Lights FC)
New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino signs his contract with the team. (Lights FC)
New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino signs his contract with the team. (Lights FC)
New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino signs his contract with the team. (Lights FC)
New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino signs his contract with the team. (Lights FC)
More Stories
Members of the Las Vegas Lights FC huddle before a USL Championship soccer game against the Det ...
Lights’ breakthrough season ends with loss in conference finals
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett (90) taps the ball toward the goal, scoring the tying ...
Las Vegas Lights FC to play for berth in USL championship game
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., left, breaks free to run a kickoff return ...
Hill: Player offers innovative fix to NFL’s not-so-dynamic kickoff
Miami FC forward Isaac Zuleta defends while Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Valentin Noël ( ...
Lights FC earns 1st playoff win in penalty shootout
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 10:08 am
 

The Lights FC, coming off the best season in franchise history, named Italian manager Antonio Nocerino its new coach Thursday.

Nocerino, 39, replaces Dennis Sanchez.

Sanchez had one year remaining on his contract, but he left the Lights to become New Mexico United’s coach Dec. 24. New Mexico paid a transfer fee to buy out the remainder of Sanchez’s deal.

Sanchez’s lone season in Las Vegas was a memorable one. The Lights made the United Soccer League Championship playoffs for the first time in franchise history and reached the Western Conference Final, losing 1-0 to eventual champion Colorado Springs.

Nocerino will be tasked with building off that success.

His playing career was impressive, as the midfielder appeared in 247 games in Italy’s top soccer league, Serie A. That included stints with two of the country’s top clubs, Juventus and AC Milan. Nocerino also made 15 appearances for the Italian national team.

He began his coaching career last season with the USL Championship’s Miami FC. The club went 3-29-2 with a league-low 11 points. Nocerino departed with two games remaining in the season.

“Antonio is a well-respected figure in the world game with nearly two decades of playing experience at the very highest level, and we’re excited to welcome him to Las Vegas Lights FC,” Lights FC sporting director Gianleonardo Neglia said in a statement. “As we create a player-first organization focused on growth, Antonio’s experience will be key in helping our players develop.”

The Lights are bringing back 15 players from last season’s team, including top goal scorers Khori Bennett and Valentin Noel.

The club will open its 2025 season against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 8 at Cashman Field.

“After reaching the Western Conference Final in 2024, our aim is to establish ourselves as a consistent contender in the league, and we believe Antonio is the right person and coach to lead this team to its next step on the field,” Neglia said.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES