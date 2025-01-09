Lights FC hire new coach after best season in team history

The Las Vegas Lights, coming off the best season in franchise history, will have a new coach leading them in the 2025 USL Championship campaign.

New Lights FC coach Antonio Nocerino signs his contract with the team. (Lights FC)

The Lights FC, coming off the best season in franchise history, named Italian manager Antonio Nocerino its new coach Thursday.

Nocerino, 39, replaces Dennis Sanchez.

Sanchez had one year remaining on his contract, but he left the Lights to become New Mexico United’s coach Dec. 24. New Mexico paid a transfer fee to buy out the remainder of Sanchez’s deal.

Sanchez’s lone season in Las Vegas was a memorable one. The Lights made the United Soccer League Championship playoffs for the first time in franchise history and reached the Western Conference Final, losing 1-0 to eventual champion Colorado Springs.

Nocerino will be tasked with building off that success.

His playing career was impressive, as the midfielder appeared in 247 games in Italy’s top soccer league, Serie A. That included stints with two of the country’s top clubs, Juventus and AC Milan. Nocerino also made 15 appearances for the Italian national team.

He began his coaching career last season with the USL Championship’s Miami FC. The club went 3-29-2 with a league-low 11 points. Nocerino departed with two games remaining in the season.

“Antonio is a well-respected figure in the world game with nearly two decades of playing experience at the very highest level, and we’re excited to welcome him to Las Vegas Lights FC,” Lights FC sporting director Gianleonardo Neglia said in a statement. “As we create a player-first organization focused on growth, Antonio’s experience will be key in helping our players develop.”

The Lights are bringing back 15 players from last season’s team, including top goal scorers Khori Bennett and Valentin Noel.

The club will open its 2025 season against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 8 at Cashman Field.

“After reaching the Western Conference Final in 2024, our aim is to establish ourselves as a consistent contender in the league, and we believe Antonio is the right person and coach to lead this team to its next step on the field,” Neglia said.

