Las Vegas Lights FC to play for berth in USL championship game

The Las Vegas Lights FC’s Cinderella-like playoff run continues in the USL Western Conference final Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett (90) taps the ball toward the goal, scoring the tying goal, during a USL Championship soccer game against the Detroit City FC at Cashman Field, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Times were tough in the beginning for Lights FC coach Dennis Sanchez.

He didn’t have much of his team during preseason. Whether it be injuries or getting them to Las Vegas in a timely manner, he had to work with what he had.

Sanchez expected mistakes. He knew things would be rough early. The Lights started 2-8-2 and were staring down the barrel of another disappointing season.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, we were going through things and learning experiences in real time,” Sanchez said.

Then, the switch flipped. The Lights came on. Now, the team that started the season in full disappointment finds itself one win from a trip to the United Soccer League championship game.

The fourth-seeded Lights (15-10-11) will face the second-seeded Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (17-12-7) in the Western Conference final at 6 p.m. Saturday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I think with anything, it takes time,” Sanchez said.

It has taken plenty to get to this point.

The Lights went through six seasons of not only missing the playoffs but finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference. They’ve finished 12th or worse five of six times.

Last season was a 12th-place finish during which the Lights went 3-21-10.

Sanchez, in his first year with the Lights, saw the season begin to turn around in a U.S. Open Cup matchup against LAFC on May 8.

Though it was a 3-1 loss, the Major League Soccer powerhouse put its best roster on the pitch that day. The Lights grew from that match. They secured points in 21 of their final 25 matches to clinch the No. 4 seed in the West.

Two close playoff wins

The Lights’ first-ever playoff game went to penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena making three saves in a 3-2 home win over Sacramento Republic FC on Nov. 1.

Extra time seemed certain the next week in the conference semifinals against the top-seeded New Mexico United, but leading goal scorer Khori Bennett’s tally in the 86th minute gave the Lights a 1-0 road victory.

“I’m a huge believer that things will work out the way they’re supposed to over time, to where we are now,” Sanchez said, “which is a group that is full of confidence that can go anywhere and compete with anybody.”

Something has to give

Both meetings with the Switchbacks this season ended in draws. The Lights drew 3-3 at home June 18 and then 1-1 in Colorado Spring on July 26.

The Lights led in both games. They led 3-2 at home until Colorado forward Ronaldo Damus scored in the 89th minute and 1-0 on the road after a goal from defender Shawn Smart before Colorado Springs responded with the equalizer four minutes later.

Winning one of those games could have been the difference in the Lights hosting this matchup as opposed to playing in mid-40s temperatures at kickoff Saturday.

It doesn’t matter where the Lights are playing. They weren’t expected to be here six months ago, but are one win from playing for a championship.

“We’re excited. We’re grateful to be here,” Sanchez said. “We’re not going to change what we’ve been doing, but (we’ll also) enjoy the moment and celebrate the small victories along the way.”

Up next

Who: Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colo.

TV: SSSEN (Cox 125, YouTube TV)