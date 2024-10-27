4 college basketball powerhouses coming to Allegiant Stadium in 2027
Allegiant Stadium will host two games between four college basketball powerhouses in 2027 as part of its preparation for the 2028 Final Four.
Allegiant Stadium will host college basketball powerhouses Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Indiana in 2027 for the Hall of Fame series.
The event, scheduled for Nov. 12, 2027, will pit Arizona against Duke and Kansas against Indiana. The matchups will serve as a warm up for the 2028 Final Four, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium. The Hall of Fame series will kick off the 2027-2028 NCAA basketball season.
“That pairs at starting the season here and ending the season here,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
This year’s Hall of Fame series will take place at T-Mobile Arena. It features Texas and Ohio State men’s teams and Michigan and South Carolina women’s teams.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.