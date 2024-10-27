4 college basketball powerhouses coming to Allegiant Stadium in 2027

Allegiant Stadium will host two games between four college basketball powerhouses in 2027 as part of its preparation for the 2028 Final Four.

A basketball sits on display with the Hall of Fame logo during the announcement of the 2027 Hall of Fame Series college basketball games before the NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A showgirl holds a playing card revealing one of the scheduled games during the announcement of the 2027 Hall of Fame college basketball games before the NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during the announcement of the 2027 Hall of Fame Series college basketball games before the NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium will host college basketball powerhouses Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Indiana in 2027 for the Hall of Fame series.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 12, 2027, will pit Arizona against Duke and Kansas against Indiana. The matchups will serve as a warm up for the 2028 Final Four, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium. The Hall of Fame series will kick off the 2027-2028 NCAA basketball season.

“That pairs at starting the season here and ending the season here,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

This year’s Hall of Fame series will take place at T-Mobile Arena. It features Texas and Ohio State men’s teams and Michigan and South Carolina women’s teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.