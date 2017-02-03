Atlanta Falcons owner: Raiders relocation process still on track

HOUSTON — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Friday that the Oakland Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas is not in jeopardy because of the withdrawal of Sheldon Adelson as a stadium financing partner.

Blank, whose Falcons are competing in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, said he did not believe it would be difficult for Raiders owner Mark Davis to find another stadium investor to replace Adelson, Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman and CEO, because “demand for NFL ownership is unique.’’

“I think Mark is anxious to complete that move,’’ he said. “I think he won’t have a problem finding a partner.’’

“But it’s a guess,’’ said Blank, one of the NFL’s most influential owners and a member of the NFL finance committee, which heard from Davis last month.

Adelson, who was integral in advancing the proposal for a $1.9 billion stadium through the Nevada Legislature, on Monday withdrew his $650 million investment in the dome. A $500 million contribution from the Raiders, who have applied to the league for relocation to Las Vegas, and $750 million funded by Clark County hotel room taxes remain committed to the stadium project.

Raiders officials told the Review-Journal earlier Friday that they were unavailable for comment this weekend.

The league’s 32 owners meet next month in Phoenix. A vote on Oakland’s relocation to Southern Nevada could occur then. Three fourths of ownership, or 24 teams, must approve the move for the Raiders to leave Oakland for the second time in their history.

Blank said he was unsure about the timetable for a vote. Owners also meet in late May. Blank suggested that expediency in such matters was of utmost importance.

“I know the league tries to move these things along as quickly as possible,’’ he said. “Whether or not all the information will be gathered and vetted properly (by next month), I am not sure. I think there is a chance of getting it done (with a vote) in March.’’

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

