How people are reacting to the Raiders filing for relocation to Las Vegas

The day Oakland Raiders fans in Las Vegas have waited for is here — the team officially filed paperwork Thursday to relocate from to Southern Nevada.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been working on relocating his team for nearly a year, and has repeatedly been vocal about his commitment to move the team, but the process isn’t over quite yet.

The next step for the Raiders is an approval from the NFL — 24 of 32 NFL owners will need to approve the move to Southern Nevada. An owners vote could happen as soon as March at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix.

As expected, fans and non-fans are reacting to the news. People are expressing their happiness, excitement, sadness and frustration all together in one place.

Here’s a look at how people are reacting to the news on social media.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.