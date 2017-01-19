Posted Updated 

How people are reacting to the Raiders filing for relocation to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

People take photos of Oakland Raiders fans that showed up for a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Raiders fans wait for the arrival of Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Fans show support during a meeting with Oakland Raiders, local government and UNLV officials to discuss a proposed Las Vegas dome stadium at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV on Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The day Oakland Raiders fans in Las Vegas have waited for is here — the team officially filed paperwork Thursday to relocate from to Southern Nevada.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been working on relocating his team for nearly a year, and has repeatedly been vocal about his commitment to move the team, but the process isn’t over quite yet.

The next step for the Raiders is an approval from the NFL — 24 of 32 NFL owners will need to approve the move to Southern Nevada. An owners vote could happen as soon as March at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix.

As expected, fans and non-fans are reacting to the news. People are expressing their happiness, excitement, sadness and frustration all together in one place.

Here’s a look at how people are reacting to the news on social media.

 

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 