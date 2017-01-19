Matt Millen understands emotional, business sides of Raiders’ move

Matt Millen knows more than a little about the NFL. He knows a lot about the silver-and-black.

Selected out of Penn State in the second round of the 1980 draft, Millen played nine seasons for the Raiders, either in Oakland or Los Angeles. The Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker was a member of four Super Bowl-winning organizations. He followed with a successful television role as an analyst for the NFL on Fox, then served as president and CEO for the Detroit Lions from 2001-2008.

“Oakland always will be home for the Raiders — that never will change,” Millen, 58, told the RJ.

His analysis of the Raiders’ planned relocation to Las Vegas from Oakland, particularly as a former player and NFL executive, is as worthy as anyone’s opinion. Millen said Raiders owner and general managing partner Mark Davis told him that he wanted to stay in Oakland, if a stadium deal could be worked out.

“That’s what he told me he wanted to do,’’ said Millen, who retired as a Washington Redskin after the 1991 season. “But it has to work for him, too. He was willing to bend and give (in negotiations with Alameda County politicians) but it just wasn’t going to happen.’’

“The longer we stayed away (from Oakland), the less we played like the Raiders,’’ Millen said. “There is something about that town — tough, hard nosed, blue collar — that always was reinforced in us.

“The longer we stayed in Los Angeles (after moving there in 1982), the more the team’s attitude changed. We turned into L.A. and ’Showtime.’ In Oakland, no one cared what kind of car you drove or what club you went to. I used to stay to our guys, ‘Don’t let the monster get to you.’ ”

Millen also understands the business side of pro football.

“For Mark to continue, he has to have a (new) stadium,’’ Millen said. “You must be able to compete (with other owners in that regard). You have to be able to generate revenues from the stadium side of operations.

“Oakland is not in a position to do that. Realistically, if I am a voter and they ask meta take on that additional tax burden (to help fund a stadium), I would say no.’’

