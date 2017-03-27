Want Raiders season tickets? Fly to Oakland or wait awhile

Already thinking about buying Raiders season tickets?

You aren’t alone, but be patient.

After Monday’s announcement that NFL owners had voted 31-1 in favor of relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during a news conference the plan was for the Raiders to continue playing in Oakland until the new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

The 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium is expected to be ready for the 2020 NFL season.

How much season and game tickets will cost as well as personalized seat licences will be announced closer to the time the Raiders arrive. Club officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Las Vegas fans, of course, can buy tickets to watch the Raiders in Oakland. The organization has raised prices for the 2017 season by as much as 50 percent, the CBS affiliate in San Francisco reported.

According to the team website, season tickets range from $300 in the end zone to $1,725 at midfield.

A form is on the Raiders’ site for those interested in getting on the season-ticket waiting list.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said during the news conference that fans who already had purchased 2017 season tickets could get a refund in light of Monday’s vote.

Two NFL teams relocated over the past year, with the Rams leaving St. Louis for Los Angeles and the Chargers departing San Diego for Carson, California. Unlike what the Raiders will do, both teams moved immediately and priced tickets at considerably different levels.

The Rams sold all 70,000 season tickets for their initial season last year, pricing them from $300 to$1,750. They will play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which seats more than 90,000, until moving to a new stadium in Inglewood, California, in two years.

The Chargers will join the Rams at the time, but for the upcoming season will play in the StubHub Center, a soccer venue that at about 30,000 seats will be the smallest in the NFL. Season tickets are priced from$700 to $3,750.

