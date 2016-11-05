Early-season goalie injuries a mounting concern in NHL

Is there a plausible explanation for why several NHL goaltenders have been sidelined with injuries a month into the season?

The Los Angeles Kings would like to know after losing starter Jonathan Quick and Jeff Zatkoff to groin injuries. The Arizona Coyotes wish they knew why Mike Smith is once again hurt. In Ottawa, the Senators could sure use Andrew Hammond back in net while Craig Anderson is on an indefinite leave of absence as he attends to his wife Nicholle who is battling cancer. Mike Condon, recently picked up from Pittsburgh, is currently in net for Ottawa.

Actually, some of the injuries go back to the World Cup of Hockey or its aftermath. Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray broke his hand playing for Team North America. Montreal’s Carey Price missed a couple of games with the flu after leading Canada to the gold medal while Boston’s Tukka Rask had some soreness that forced him out of the lineup for a couple of games following playing for Finland.

Dave Prior, the director of goaltending for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team, is as confused as everyone over the rash of injuries to goalies.

“I can’t say I do,” Prior said when asked if he had a solid reason for the injuries. “I think you have to look at each injury individually and how it happened. I don’t know that there’s a common thread.”

Some hockey experts point to the fact that today’s goaltenders are taught to play differently because the game is so much faster. Side-to-side movement is so important for a goaltender and it’s not a natural way for the body to move.

“It’s a strange position,” Prior said. “You don’t control your body. You just react. The game moves at such a high speed now that it may be causing some of these injuries.”

Age may also come into play. For someone like Smith, who is 34 and has battled leg injuries the past few seasons, time is not on his side and it may take him longer to recover.

“As you get older, you’re not as flexible as you were at say, 22 or 25,” Prior said.

But Prior wouldn’t classify what happened early on as an epidemic. Injuries are part of the game and when star players get hurt, regardless of the position, it’s going to draw attention.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “But you obviously want to keep your goalies healthy. Not everyone is deep enough to absorb a long-term injury to their top goaltender. Look at what Arizona is dealing with. They’re in a tough situation.”

THREE’S A CROWD?

In Brooklyn, there’s a mounting concern about the Islanders’ goaltending situation. The Isles have three active goalies on their roster — Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss and J.F. Berube.

Halak’s agent Allan Walsh let it be known publicly his client is not happy with the setup. Ironically, Walsh also represents Berube, who has dressed as the backup but has yet to play this year. That outburst by Walsh was met with a response from general manager Garth Snow that Halak was available via trade.

Berube, who is just 25, could be the key in this. The Islanders don’t want to put him on waivers and in the event Halak gets hurt (he has a history of injuries). They want Berube ready. Also, Halak, who is 31, has two years left at $4.5 million per year while Berube is making just $675,000 and is a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Greiss, who is 30 years old and makes $1.5 million, is an unrestricted free agent come July 1.

If Snow can trade Halak in the coming weeks and get some assets back, he can protect Berube in the expansion draft while re-signing Greiss as a UFA, assuming Vegas GM George McPhee doesn’t beat him to it. Remember, Las Vegas gets a shot to woo UFAs prior to the expansion draft June 20.

Right now, the goaltender issue is just one more thing on a growing list of problems for the Islanders, who can’t get forward Andrew Ladd going offensively and have not been dominating at Barclays Center despite a favorable early-season schedule which has the team playing 10 of 11 games at home from mid-October through next week.

ETC. …

* The Red Wings honored the memory of Gordie Howe Friday at Joe Louis Arena by inviting his four children — Marty, Mark, Murray and Cathy for a pregame ceremony dedicated to Mr. Hockey.

* Columbus’ 10-0 win over Montreal Friday saw 16 of the Blue Jackets’ 18 skaters register at least one point.

* The Canadiens opted not to pull goalie Al Montoya, and in doing so, saw his goals-against average soar to 3.15. Montoya’s GAA was 1.18 prior to Friday’s game.

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sunday. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.