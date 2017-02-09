Golden Knights GM may have interest in ex-Bruins coach Claude Julien

The options continue to change for the Golden Knights in their search for a head coach.

Claude Julien’s firing by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday might have put him at the top of general manager George McPhee’s list, which reportedly includes Gerard Gallant and Jack Capuano and perhaps Ken Hitchcock. They are the four NHL coaches who have been fired this season.

Other names could be added to that list between now and the end of the season. And while Knights owner Bill Foley recently said it was 50-50 that the team would hire its coach before the end of the season, it now might wait for Julien to take some time off to consider his future and for Hitchcock to decide if he wants to coach an expansion team at age 65.

McPhee said last week after Hitchcock was fired by the St. Louis Blues that the Knights are well aware of available coaches. The team has talked with Gallant, who was fired by the Florida Panthers in November, and Capuano, whom the New York Islanders fired last month. The Knights probably will talk with Julien at some point.

“There may be new names to consider, but our main goal hasn’t changed,” McPhee said Wednesday. “We’re looking to hire an experienced coach who has had success and who can lead the Golden Knights.”

Julien, 56, made about $2.5 million this season and has one year remaining on his Bruins contract. He coached Boston to the Stanley Cup championship in 2011 and was the Jack Adams Award winner as the league’s top coach in 2009.

In 14 NHL seasons with Montreal, New Jersey and Boston, Julien’s coaching record is 538 wins, 332 losses, 10 ties and 117 overtime losses. He is 61-47 in the postseason.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.