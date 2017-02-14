Golden Knights season tickets are still available

If you’ve been on the fence to buy season tickets for the Golden Knights’ inaugural NHL season, here’s your chance.

The team will hold a 24-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena beginning next Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Fans who already have purchased their season tickets and have picked out their locations can come by and sit in their seats. Prospective season ticket buyers can see what inventory remains and look at full or partial season-ticket plans. Partial packages will be sold in 11- and 22-game allotments.

The team originally received 16,000 deposits on season tickets. But Knights owner Bill Foley said the team officially sold 12,300 season tickets along with an additional 700 suite and club seats. Recently, the team began pushing selling partial season ticket packages and in an attempt to fill the remaining seats.

“We weren’t expecting 100 percent on all the deposits,” Foley said last Thursday. “People move. Things happen. But we want to let the community know they can still be part of this. We’re still selling season tickets. We’re selling partial season packages now as well.”

Foley said the team plans to cap its season ticket sales around 14,000. With T-Mobile Arena hosting 17,500 for hockey, the team will set aside approximately 2,500 seats a game as well as a handful of suites for single-game sales.

Those tickets will go on sale in July after the NHL announces its 2017-18 schedule.

Team president Kerry Bubolz said the open house idea was expanded to 24 hours to reflect the city’s round-the-clock culture, catering to fans who work swing shifts in the hotels and casinos. There will be entertainment throughout the open house and hourly giveaways of pairs of tickets to the team’s home opener.

