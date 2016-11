The time is finally set for the Nov. 22 announcement of the name and logo for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team.

The unveiling will be 5:30 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena. Team owner Bill Foley will be there to make the announcement along with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Team general manager George McPhee will also participate in the event.

Admission is free. The team is expected to have limited amounts of merchandise available for sale at the announcement.