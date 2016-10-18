Las Vegas NHL franchise hires GeneralFanager.com founder as analyst

Tom Poraszka, who founded GeneralFanager.com, has been hired by the Las Vegas NHL expansion team as a hockey operations analyst.

Poraszka designed and developed a web application that served as an independent compiler of the latest news and contract information for NHL players. The General Fanager site allowed fans the ability to review current and historical contracts for all 30 NHL teams and all of their active players, and provided consolidated information on free agents and a summary of each team’s draft picks.

Poraszka, who has a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Waterloo, also developed advanced tools for salary cap analysis and team management, including the ability to customize rosters to determine their cap compliance.